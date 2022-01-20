Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 372 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 45,883 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDGL traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $142.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.86.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

