Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 950,800 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 746,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSE:HT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.21. 263,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,382. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.