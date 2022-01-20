Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 59,211 shares.The stock last traded at $145.00 and had previously closed at $143.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

Get Heska alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 306,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.