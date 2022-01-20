Hilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

Shares of GOOG traded up $40.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,753.14. 22,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,841. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,809.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,890.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2,824.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,729.91, for a total value of $37,915,719.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,585 shares of company stock valued at $386,723,168 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

