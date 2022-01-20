Hilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 359,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 79,652 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 2.0% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.32. 436,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,287,470. The stock has a market cap of $234.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

