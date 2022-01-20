Hilton Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ares Management worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $1,112,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,145,000 after acquiring an additional 26,049 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,707,000 after acquiring an additional 153,518 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARES traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.92. 2,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.87.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,741 shares of company stock worth $26,589,266. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

