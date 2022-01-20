Hilton Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,256,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 103,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $68.34. 1,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,254. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average is $67.51. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $769,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $80,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,069 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,961. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.