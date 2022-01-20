Hilton Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,990,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,899,000 after buying an additional 50,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $284.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,679. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

