Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Boosted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $671,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $1,408,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 41.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 449,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,374,000 after buying an additional 132,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $430,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,208,927 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

NYSE:HLT opened at $142.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,093.92 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

