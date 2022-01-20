Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HIPO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HIPO stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Hippo has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hippo will post -20.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hippo news, insider Assaf Wand bought 40,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard Mccathron bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,650 shares of company stock worth $273,975.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIPO. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,252,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,998,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,232,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,023,000. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

