Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Shares Down 0.9%

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. 301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HROEY)

Hirose Electric Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells various types of connectors in Japan and internationally. The company offers multi-pin connectors, including circular and rectangular connectors; connectors for ribbon cables; connectors used for printed circuit boards comprising flexible printed circuit boards; and nylon connectors for use in a range of fields, such as smartphones, communications equipment, and automotive electronics, as well as in industrial fields, such as measuring and control equipment, FA equipment, and medical electronics equipment.

