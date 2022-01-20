Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,600 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 440,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 90.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 30,349 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,900,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 125,405 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 241.9% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 266,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 188,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 162,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,538. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

