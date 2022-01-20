Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 69,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,604. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 228.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 84,785 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 280,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 377.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 321,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 253,970 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

