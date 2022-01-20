Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Hugo Boss stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.56. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $890.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.88 million. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

