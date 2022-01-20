Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €75.00 by Warburg Research

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €75.00 ($85.23) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($64.89) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.70 ($71.25).

BOSS opened at €53.34 ($60.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.29. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a 12 month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

