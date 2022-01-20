Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.25

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 19546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUMA. Cowen began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humacyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.73.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,729,000 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

