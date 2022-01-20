Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Short Interest Down 32.2% in December

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the December 15th total of 9,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Humanigen by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Humanigen stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.71. 43,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. Humanigen has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $172.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -1.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humanigen will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

