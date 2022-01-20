Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

HUT opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 28.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

