Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HYFM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $95.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter worth $1,543,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 113.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,641,000 after purchasing an additional 97,496 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

