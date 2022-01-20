I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $35.06

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.06, but opened at $33.03. I-Mab shares last traded at $34.11, with a volume of 6,760 shares.
IMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.43.
About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.