i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Stock Price Up 2.2%

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.30 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 5.62 ($0.08). Approximately 598,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 504% from the average daily volume of 98,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.08).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.25.

About i-nexus Global (LON:INX)

i-nexus Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise cloud-based software on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides i-nexus Strategy Execution Software, an enterprise-ready software that helps organizations to prioritize, align, and manage the initiatives needed to meet strategic goals.

