I/O Coin Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0698 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $857.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00308005 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00020305 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008492 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002793 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015405 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,354,789 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.