iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAG. Cormark raised their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC raised their price target on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. raised their price target on iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$79.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.46. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$56.50 and a 52-week high of C$82.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$73.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$71.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at C$243,100.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

