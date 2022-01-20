IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $25,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $131.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.42. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.