Ï„Bitcoin Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6,079.46 or 0.14322591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $4,442.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00058759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00064428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.44 or 0.07495145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,401.96 or 0.99894783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00066546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007933 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

