iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. iCAD has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $21.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.07.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and have sold 28,750 shares worth $271,025. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after buying an additional 1,069,730 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,440,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 222,635 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,568,000. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

