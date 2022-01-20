IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Short Interest Update

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 310,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,493 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 403.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 923,277 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,559,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after acquiring an additional 409,712 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 42.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 983,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 293,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.11. 1,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,153. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

