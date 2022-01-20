II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $816.40 Million

Brokerages expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to announce $816.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $823.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $810.90 million. II-VI reported sales of $786.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

Shares of IIVI traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.68. II-VI has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $100.44.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $34,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,870 shares of company stock worth $1,485,001 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in II-VI by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in II-VI during the third quarter worth $303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 32.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI during the third quarter worth $415,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

