Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Down to $18.48

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.48, but opened at $17.53. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 52 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on IMGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $40,120,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $22,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $11,458,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $10,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

