Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Up 29.5% in December

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Shares of Immunic stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,937. Immunic has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $275.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.03.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMUX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.
Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.