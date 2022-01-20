Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Up 29.5% in December

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of Immunic stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,937. Immunic has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $275.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Immunic by 165.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Immunic by 17.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Immunic by 16.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Immunic by 112.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMUX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

