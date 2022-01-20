ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 10,430,000 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of ImmunityBio stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,459. ImmunityBio has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95.
ImmunityBio Company Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
