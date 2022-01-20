ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,310,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 10,430,000 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ImmunityBio stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,459. ImmunityBio has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 117.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,072,000 after purchasing an additional 278,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,885,000 after buying an additional 1,861,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 46,560 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 866,888 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

