Impinj (PI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

1/15/2022 – Impinj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

1/12/2022 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $76.00 to $100.00.

1/3/2022 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $100.00.

12/15/2021 – Impinj is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

PI stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.25. 3,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $27,226.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,057,919 shares of company stock worth $82,789,563 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,295,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the third quarter valued at $8,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 6.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,671 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 728.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106,736 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

