Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $575,025.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $575,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.49. 279,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,388. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average is $84.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 272.20 and a beta of 1.94. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NARI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 48.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 428.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.