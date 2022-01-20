Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Independence Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of IRT opened at $22.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 95,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12,093.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

