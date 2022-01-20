Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Independence Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of IRT opened at $22.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 95,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12,093.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.