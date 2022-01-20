Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.94

Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 85597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $530.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Independent Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 287,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 55,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.