IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 3,989 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $127,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,675,695 shares of company stock worth $111,429,912 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

