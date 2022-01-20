IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 487 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,551,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,560,000 after purchasing an additional 84,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,248 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 871,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,652,000 after purchasing an additional 34,298 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 610,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.31 per share, with a total value of $100,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $103.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

