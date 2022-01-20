IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,899 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,306,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $30,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.50. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $583,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock worth $1,389,675 in the last three months. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

