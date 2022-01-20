IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 402 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 124.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $95,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME opened at $119.24 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.36 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.20.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.