IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

SBGI stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

