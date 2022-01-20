Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IDEXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $20.20.
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
