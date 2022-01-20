Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IDEXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

