Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Lowered to $64.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.
In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 130,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
