Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Lowered to $64.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 130,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

