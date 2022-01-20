Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Update

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 294,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Innospec stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.37. Innospec has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.58.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Innospec will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.98%.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King dropped their price target on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 35.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.