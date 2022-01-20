Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Get Innospec alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of IOSP opened at $96.86 on Thursday. Innospec has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.54.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innospec (IOSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.