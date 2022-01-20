InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.91

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and traded as low as $4.35. InnovAge shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 554,532 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InnovAge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.13 million. Analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

