Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.03. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 17,295 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $115.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

