Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 37.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

