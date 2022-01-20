InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IPOOF remained flat at $$2.68 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,003. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $231.03 million, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 65.76%. The firm had revenue of $24.88 million during the quarter.

Separately, upped their price target on InPlay Oil from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

