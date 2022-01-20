Insider Buying: MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Buys 9,761 Shares of Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) insider Michael O’Connell bought 9,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £22,157.47 ($30,232.60).

MSI stock opened at GBX 227.50 ($3.10) on Thursday. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 1-year low of GBX 132.57 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($3.27). The firm has a market cap of £36.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 220.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 221.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

