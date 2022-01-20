Insider Buying: Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Insider Acquires 20,025 Shares of Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) insider Murray Steele purchased 20,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £9,812.25 ($13,388.25).

Murray Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Octopus Apollo VCT alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Murray Steele purchased 129,396 shares of Octopus Apollo VCT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £69,873.84 ($95,338.85).

LON OAP3 opened at GBX 46.80 ($0.64) on Thursday. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 40.40 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 52 ($0.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £240.82 million and a PE ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 47.52.

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.